Marganets, Ukraine – A hard wind blows through the Ukrainian town of Marganets. It is coming across the Dnipro river, from the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant occupied by Russian troops.

Kyiv and Moscow accuse each other of shelling near the facility, with rockets striking a radioactive material storage area and the global atomic watchdog warning of a “grave” crisis.

