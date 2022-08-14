  • Nobuyuki Baba, co-leader of Nippon Ishin no Kai, speaks at a news conference earlier this month ahead of the party's leadership race that kicked off on Sunday. | KYODO
Three candidates entered the race for the leadership of Nippon Ishin no Kai on Sunday as the conservative opposition party moves to replace leader Ichiro Matsui.

The party's co-leader Nobuyuki Baba is seen as the most likely winner of the Aug. 27 election, ahead of the fellow contenders Yasushi Adachi and Mizuho Umemura.

