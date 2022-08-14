Beijing – About 150 Chinese children, their parents and others shared their love of dinosaurs in a recent exchange event held at the Japanese Embassy in Beijing, which featured the screening of a popular animation Doraemon movie and a scholar inspired by its main character.
After the participants saw the film “Nobita’s Dinosaur 2006,” Xing Lida, 39, an associate professor at the China University of Geosciences in Beijing, explained that his impression of the cartoon led him to name a footprint fossil of a new species of dinosaur discovered in China after the pivotal character.
