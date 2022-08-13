  • Heavy rain in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Saturday as Tropical Storm Meari approaches. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

Tropical Storm Meari is expected to make landfall on the Pacific coast close to Tokyo on Saturday, the weather agency said.

The agency warned of potential landslides, flooding in low-lying areas, overflowing rivers, strong winds and high waves, especially in the Tokai region in central Japan. The storm will arrive in the middle of the annual Bon summer holiday season,

