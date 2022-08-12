Ueno, Gunma Pref. – Relatives of the victims of the 1985 Japan Airlines plane crash on a mountain in Gunma Prefecture that claimed 520 lives offered prayers on Friday, though the number of people climbing the steep trail to pay their respects at the site is on the decline as the relatives age.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, local authorities in the village of Ueno once again asked relatives to limit the number of people visiting the ridge on Mount Osutaka and attending a memorial service at the foot of the mountain on the 37th anniversary of the crash.
