Japanese vehicle-maker Hino Motors and its parent, Toyota Motor, have been accused of historical misconduct in a class action lawsuit brought in the United States, Hino said on Friday.
The case, in the Southern District of Florida, has been filed on behalf of those who bought or leased 2004-21 model year Hino trucks in the U.S., the company said in a statement.
