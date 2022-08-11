  • A tanker travels past steel plants while navigating low water levels on the Rhine river in Duisburg, Germany, on Wednesday. | BLOOMBERG
    A tanker travels past steel plants while navigating low water levels on the Rhine river in Duisburg, Germany, on Wednesday. | BLOOMBERG

  • Bloomberg

  • SHARE

The Rhine River is set to become virtually impassable at a key way point in Germany, with shallow water choking off shipments of energy products and other industrial commodities along one of Europe’s most important waterways.

The marker at Kaub, west of Frankfurt, is forecast to drop to the critical depth of 40 centimeters (just under 16 inches) early on Aug. 12, according to the German Federal Waterways and Shipping Administration. At that level, most barges that haul goods from diesel to coal are effectively unable to transit the river. It’s set to continue dropping, to 37 centimeters the following day.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,