Japanese wholesale prices rose 8.6% in July from a year earlier, data showed Wednesday, slowing from the previous month’s pace in a sign inflationary pressure from higher fuel and raw material costs was easing.
But price growth accelerated for some goods, such as food and machinery, Bank of Japan data showed, suggesting companies continued to pass on rising commodity costs blamed on the Ukraine war and the weak yen.
