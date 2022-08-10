  • Price signs inside a grocery stall at the Hachioji Wholesale Center in Hachioji, Tokyo. Wholesale prices of beverages and foods rose 5.5% in July from a year earlier, accelerating from a 4.6% gain in June, highlighting the lingering impact of higher input costs. | BLOOMBERG
Japanese wholesale prices rose 8.6% in July from a year earlier, data showed Wednesday, slowing from the previous month’s pace in a sign inflationary pressure from higher fuel and raw material costs was easing.

But price growth accelerated for some goods, such as food and machinery, Bank of Japan data showed, suggesting companies continued to pass on rising commodity costs blamed on the Ukraine war and the weak yen.

