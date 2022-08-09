  • Taxi fares in Tokyo may rise for the first time in 15 years amid increasing inflationary pressures. | BLOOMBERG
Taxi fares in Tokyo may rise for the first time in 15 years, joining an extensive list of products and services facing increasing inflationary pressures in the world’s third-biggest economy.

Starting rates would increase by 19% and subsequent ticks by 20%, although both would cover slightly longer distances, according to proposals submitted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism to the Cabinet office. The Nikkei newspaper reported the recommendation earlier, saying changes may start as soon as November.

