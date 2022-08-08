  • People listen to a speech by Sanseito members in Naha on July 8. | THE OKINAWA TIMES
    People listen to a speech by Sanseito members in Naha on July 8. | THE OKINAWA TIMES

  • The Okinawa Times

  • SHARE

In the political circles of Okinawa Prefecture, new political party Sanseito is causing a stir.

In last month’s Upper House election, 70-year-old incumbent Yoichi Iha — an independent candidate supported by the “All Okinawa” political movement — defeated newcomer Genta Koja, 38, from the Liberal Democratic Party, by just 2,888 votes in the Okinawa electoral district.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,