    Japanese investors’ net selling of foreign bonds, mostly U.S. debt, extended to a record sixth month in July. | BLOOMBERG
Japan’s life insurers and pension funds sold record amounts of foreign bonds in July as heightened volatility in global debt markets damped appetite.

Lifers disposed of a net ¥1.56 trillion ($11.5 billion) of the securities while trust banks’ trust accounts, which are seen as proxies for pension funds, sold ¥865.8 billion of the notes, according to preliminary data from the Finance Ministry. Both sales amounts were the highest ever for the two groups.

