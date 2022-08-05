  • Alex Jones attempts to answer questions about his emails during trial at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay the parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre at least $4.1 million for falsely claiming the shooting was a hoax, a Texas jury said on Thursday.

The verdict followed a two-week trial in Austin, Texas, where Jones’s radio show and webcast Infowars are based. The amount fell far short of the millions of dollars in compensatory damages that had been sought.

