  • The Takatoki River seen overflowing in Nagahama, Shiga Prefecture, on Friday following heavy rain | KYODO
Torrential rain continued Friday morning in central prefectures along the Sea of Japan, with the weather agency warning of landslides and floods in wider regions hit hard by downpours since the previous day.

Some areas in Fukui, Shiga and Shimane Prefectures saw deluges with record hourly precipitation, the Meteorological Agency said. Among them, Minamiechizen in Fukui Prefecture logged 74 millimeters of rain in one hour Friday morning.

