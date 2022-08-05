  • Exports of yellowtail in the January-June period rose 64.5% from a year before, supported by growing demand from Japanese restaurants in the United States. | KYODO
The value of Japan’s agricultural and seafood exports in the first six months of 2022 expanded 13.1% from a year earlier, marking a record high for the period as waning coronavirus cases encouraged more people to eat out, government data showed Friday.

Exports in the January to June period totaled ¥652.5 billion ($4.9 billion), supported by robust shipments to the United States as well as a weaker yen, according to the data released by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

