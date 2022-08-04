Russia’s ambassador to Japan paid his respects at an atomic bomb memorial in Hiroshima on Thursday, saying he wanted to highlight Russia’s efforts to reduce nuclear arms, while also criticizing a decision not to invite him to a commemoration on Saturday.
On Aug. 6, 1945, Hiroshima became the first city to suffer an atomic bombing, and it holds a remembrance ceremony every year on the anniversary of the U.S. attack that killed more than 140,000 people by the end of that year, regularly inviting ambassadors from some 100 countries to take part.
