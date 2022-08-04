  • U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (left) poses with South Korean National Assembly speaker Kim Jin-pyo before their meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul on Thursday. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI
    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (left) poses with South Korean National Assembly speaker Kim Jin-pyo before their meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul on Thursday. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI
SEOUL – U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her South Korean counterpart vowed on Thursday to support efforts to maintain a strong deterrence against North Korea and achieve its denuclearization.

A joint statement was issued after Pelosi met South Korea’s National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo in Seoul, in which they expressed concerns over the North’s evolving nuclear and missile threats.

