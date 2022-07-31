  • Employees work on the production line at a factory of German engineering group Voith, in Shanghai on July 21. | REUTERS
BEIJING – China’s factory activity contracted unexpectedly in July after bouncing back from COVID-19 lockdowns the month before, as fresh virus flare-ups and a darkening global outlook weighed on demand, a survey showed on Sunday.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 49.0 in July from 50.2 in June, below the 50-point mark that separates contraction from growth, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said.

