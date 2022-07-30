  • A voter casts her ballot in the Upper House election at a Tokyo polling station on July 10. With just 34% of 18- and 19-year-olds heading to the ballot box, youth turnout relative to the overall figure was the lowest since the voting age was dropped from 20 to 18 six years ago. | AFP-JIJI
    A voter casts her ballot in the Upper House election at a Tokyo polling station on July 10. With just 34% of 18- and 19-year-olds heading to the ballot box, youth turnout relative to the overall figure was the lowest since the voting age was dropped from 20 to 18 six years ago. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

The murder of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe just days before the Upper House election sent shockwaves through the nation. Yet voter turnout increased only marginally and Japanese youth remained largely disengaged.

With just 34% of 18- and 19-year-olds heading to the ballot box, youth turnout relative to the overall figure was the lowest since the voting age was dropped from 20 to 18 six years ago. That’s despite an ongoing civic education campaign aimed at rallying younger Japanese, who trail counterparts in the U.S. and South Korea in political engagement.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,