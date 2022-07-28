  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

A gold and silver mine site recommended by the Japanese government for UNESCO World Heritage status is unlikely to be included in the 2023 list, as the organization did not forward the recommendation to its advisory body by the deadline, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.

UNESCO cited incomplete information on the recommendation form as the reason for not reviewing the mine on Sado Island in Niigata Prefecture for next year’s list, the sources said.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , ,