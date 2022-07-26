A health ministry panel has awarded a lump sum compensation payment for the first time to the family of a woman who died after suffering an allergic response and sudden heart attack linked to being vaccinated against COVID-19.
The woman, who was 91 when she received the vaccination, had pre-existing conditions including transient ischemic attacks, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. It has not released details on when she was inoculated nor how many shots she received.
