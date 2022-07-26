  • Navy soldiers salute as Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (center right) arrives on a destroyer during the annual Han Kuang drill, at the Suao navy harbor in Yilan county on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
SUAO, Taiwan – Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen boarded a naval warship on Tuesday for only the second time in her six years in office, where she lauded the military’s determination to defend the island while overseeing its largest annual naval and air exercises.

The military drills, which simulate the repulsion of an invading force, coincide with air-raid exercises across the island as it boosts combat preparedness in the face of rising military pressure from China.

