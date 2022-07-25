Tickets for a theme park based on the films of anime studio Studio Ghibli, renowned for titles such as the Oscar-winning “Spirited Away,” will go on sale next month, ahead of its scheduled opening on Nov. 1.
The tickets will go on sale Aug. 10 and will be sold using a lottery system via online ticket service Boo-Woo Ticket. The second phase of ticket sales will start Sept. 10 and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. From September, tickets will also be sold at Loppi terminals at Lawson and Mini Stop convenience stores.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.