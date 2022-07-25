  • Ghibli Park in Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture | KYODO
Tickets for a theme park based on the films of anime studio Studio Ghibli, renowned for titles such as the Oscar-winning “Spirited Away,” will go on sale next month, ahead of its scheduled opening on Nov. 1.

The tickets will go on sale Aug. 10 and will be sold using a lottery system via online ticket service Boo-Woo Ticket. The second phase of ticket sales will start Sept. 10 and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. From September, tickets will also be sold at Loppi terminals at Lawson and Mini Stop convenience stores.

