  • A production line at the Toyota Motor East plant in Kanegasaki, Iwate Prefecture, in 2016 | KAHOKU SHIMPO
    A production line at the Toyota Motor East plant in Kanegasaki, Iwate Prefecture, in 2016 | KAHOKU SHIMPO

  • Kahoku Shimpo

  • SHARE

Ten years have passed since Toyota Motor East Japan Inc. first established itself in Ohira, Miyagi Prefecture, on July 1, 2012. Under the initiative of Toyota Motor President Akio Toyoda, this “northern base” was created by merging Kanto Auto Works in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, Central Motor in Ohira and Toyota Motor Tohoku in Taiwa, Miyagi Prefecture.

“There will be no recovery of Japan without the recovery of the Tohoku region. Toyota Motor East Japan will be its driving force,” Toyoda said at the time, expressing his determination to transform the new company into Toyota group’s third base behind similar operations in the Chubu and Kyushu regions.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , , , ,