  • Asked in a survey how their husband's understanding of their work affects the level of their happiness, 67.4% of Japanese women said they think their happiness 'increases with such understanding and decreases without it.' | REUTERS
    Asked in a survey how their husband's understanding of their work affects the level of their happiness, 67.4% of Japanese women said they think their happiness "increases with such understanding and decreases without it." | REUTERS

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Around 50% of women think work gets in the way of married life, according to a survey of women registered with a Tokyo-based temporary staffing agency, highlighting the difficulties women face in trying to balance jobs and family in Japan.

The women who said they “somewhat think” that work becomes a hindrance to marriage accounted for 37.7%, with an additional 10.9% saying they “strongly feel so,” the survey by B-style Holdings Inc.’s research arm said.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,