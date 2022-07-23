Around 50% of women think work gets in the way of married life, according to a survey of women registered with a Tokyo-based temporary staffing agency, highlighting the difficulties women face in trying to balance jobs and family in Japan.
The women who said they “somewhat think” that work becomes a hindrance to marriage accounted for 37.7%, with an additional 10.9% saying they “strongly feel so,” the survey by B-style Holdings Inc.’s research arm said.
