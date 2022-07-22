  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a news conference in Washington on Wednesday. Her reported trip to Taipei next month would be the first by someone in her post in a quarter century, and would come at a sensitive time for Chinese President Xi Jinping. | HAIYUN JIANG / THE NEW YORK TIMES
From frothy rhetoric to fighter jet incursions, China rarely leaves even a low-level exchange between the U.S. and Taiwan unanswered. The question now is how far Beijing will go to signal its displeasure with any Taipei visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Not only would the reported trip next month be the first by someone in her post in a quarter century, it comes at a sensitive time for Chinese President Xi Jinping.

