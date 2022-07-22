  • Despite former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s proclaimed goal of having women fill 30% of leadership positions, the flow of women into boardrooms in Japan has remained a slow drip. | KYODO
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe left behind a mixed legacy for working women in Japan, with strong labor force gains masking persistent shortcomings in the country’s boardrooms.

Among the things Abe, who was fatally shot at a political event two weeks ago, will be most remembered for was his audacious growth plan for Japan as the population shrinks and economy stagnates. A core part of that was dubbed “womenomics,” a government initiative that sought to encourage more women to join the workforce.

