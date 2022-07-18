  • South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (left) and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi attend a meeting in Tokyo on Monday. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI
  Kyodo, staff report

The foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea met Monday in Tokyo to discuss how to improve their frayed relations over wartime and territorial issues.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi’s meeting with his counterpart, Park Jin, is the first formal sit-down between the two since Park was appointed following President Yoon Suk-yeol’s inauguration on May 10.

