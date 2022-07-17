  • U.S. President Joe Biden attends a summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday. | REUTERS
    U.S. President Joe Biden attends a summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia – U.S. President Joe Biden told Arab leaders on Saturday that Washington would remain an active partner in the Middle East, but he failed to secure commitments to a regional security axis that would include Israel or an immediate oil output rise.

“The United States is invested in building a positive future of the region, in partnership with all of you — and the United States is not going anywhere,” he said, according to a transcript of his speech.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,