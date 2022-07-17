  • Oyster cages in the waters off the town of Hinase, Okayama Prefecture, in August 2020 | SATOUMI RESEARCH INSTITUTE
    Oyster cages in the waters off the town of Hinase, Okayama Prefecture, in August 2020 | SATOUMI RESEARCH INSTITUTE
  • SHARE

Oysters, scallops, urchins, shrimps and crabs: All are popular among seafood lovers and all are at risk of disappearing from restaurant menus if the ocean keeps absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, causing it to become more acidic.

Carbon dioxide emissions are known to cause climate change, but they also affect the ocean. Dubbed “the other carbon dioxide problem,” ocean acidification is getting increasing attention worldwide, as it impacts a wide variety of marine species, including corals and other sea creatures that depend on calcium carbonate to survive.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,