Oysters, scallops, urchins, shrimps and crabs: All are popular among seafood lovers and all are at risk of disappearing from restaurant menus if the ocean keeps absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, causing it to become more acidic.
Carbon dioxide emissions are known to cause climate change, but they also affect the ocean. Dubbed “the other carbon dioxide problem,” ocean acidification is getting increasing attention worldwide, as it impacts a wide variety of marine species, including corals and other sea creatures that depend on calcium carbonate to survive.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.