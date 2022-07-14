  • An Air Self-Defense Force's F-15 fighter jet. Including aircraft that flew several times, 20 ASDF fighter jets, 29 fighters and two warplanes of the U.S. Air Force, and a U.S. Navy patrol plane, participated in recent joint drills. | ASDF / VIA KYODO
  Kyodo

Japan conducted large-scale joint exercises with the United States over nearby waters earlier this month involving a total of 52 aircraft, the Air Self-Defense Force said Thursday, amid intensifying maritime activities by China and Russia in the region.

Including aircraft that flew several times, 20 ASDF fighter jets, 29 fighters and two warplanes of the U.S. Air Force, and a U.S. Navy patrol plane participated in the drills on July 6, as well as on Monday and Tuesday, over the Sea of Japan, the Pacific Ocean and the East China Sea, the ASDF said.

