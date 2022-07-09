Beijing – China’s leader Xi Jinping expressed his condolences on Saturday over the death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whom Xi said had worked hard to improve relations between the neighbors, Chinese state media reported.
Japan’s longest serving modern leader was gunned down on Friday in the city of Nara while making a campaign speech for a parliamentary election. A 41-year-old Japanese male suspect has been arrested.
