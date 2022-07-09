  • Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shakes hands with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing in December 2019. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
Beijing – China’s leader Xi Jinping expressed his condolences on Saturday over the death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whom Xi said had worked hard to improve relations between the neighbors, Chinese state media reported.

Japan’s longest serving modern leader was gunned down on Friday in the city of Nara while making a campaign speech for a parliamentary election. A 41-year-old Japanese male suspect has been arrested.

