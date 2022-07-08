  • Household spending slipped 0.5% in May from a year earlier, dragged down by lower expenditure on vegetables as well as cars, of which supplies have been hit by chip shortages and supply chain disruption. | BLOOMBERG
    Household spending slipped 0.5% in May from a year earlier, dragged down by lower expenditure on vegetables as well as cars, of which supplies have been hit by chip shortages and supply chain disruption. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Japan’s household spending posted a surprise drop in May, falling for the third consecutive month as the global chip shortage hurt car sales in a worrying sign for the outlook of the world’s third-largest economy.

Households are also facing pressure from the yen’s sharp decline that is pushing up prices of imported fuel and food at a time when consumer confidence still has to fully shake off the drag of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,