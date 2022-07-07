A record number of both women and LGBTQ candidates are campaigning to win over voters in the House of Councilors election on Sunday and potentially bring change to Japan’s male-dominated political landscape.
While some advocates have hailed the unprecedented number of female and openly LGBTQ hopefuls, the candidates’ policies will be put to the test as surveys have shown that issues such as rising prices and social security will likely be at the forefront of voter concerns.
