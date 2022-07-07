A prison term of up to one year and other tougher penalties for online insults came into effect Thursday as part of Japan’s efforts to tackle cyberbullying.
The revised Penal Code also raised the fine for insults to up to ¥300,000 ($2,200), upping the ante from the current penalty of detention for less than 30 days or a fine of less than ¥10,000. The statute of limitations for insults has also been extended from one year to three years.
