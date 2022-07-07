  • Kyoko Kimura (left), mother of Hana Kimura who was cast member on the popular Netflix reality show 'Terrace House,' speaks in a news conference in June in Tokyo. Hana Kimura was believed to have killed herself due to insults directed at her on social media. | KYODO
    Kyoko Kimura (left), mother of Hana Kimura who was cast member on the popular Netflix reality show "Terrace House," speaks in a news conference in June in Tokyo. Hana Kimura was believed to have killed herself due to insults directed at her on social media. | KYODO

A prison term of up to one year and other tougher penalties for online insults came into effect Thursday as part of Japan’s efforts to tackle cyberbullying.

The revised Penal Code also raised the fine for insults to up to ¥300,000 ($2,200), upping the ante from the current penalty of detention for less than 30 days or a fine of less than ¥10,000. The statute of limitations for insults has also been extended from one year to three years.

