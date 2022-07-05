Former Prime Minister Taro Aso on Monday implicitly likened the current Russian invasion of Ukraine to the bullying of weak children, a remark that was quickly criticized by opposition lawmakers as insensitive.
“What kind of child was being bullied during your childhood? The weak were bullied. The strong weren’t bullied. The same goes for countries,” said Aso, currently the vice president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, in a stump speech in Chiba Prefecture ahead of Sunday’s House of Councilors election.
