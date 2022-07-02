  • KDDI Corp. with some 60 million au customers, said the disruption started at around 1:35 a.m. and work is underway to restore services. The cause is being investigated. | BLOOMBERG
The operator of the au mobile brand, one of Japan’s top three carriers, said Saturday its customers are facing difficulties making calls and connecting to the internet as a result of nationwide network trouble.

KDDI Corp. with some 60 million au customers, said the disruption started at around 1:35 a.m. and work is underway to restore services. The cause is being investigated.

