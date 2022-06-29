  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (right) speaks at the outset of his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in Madrid on Wednesday. | POOL / VIA KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (right) speaks at the outset of his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in Madrid on Wednesday. | POOL / VIA KYODO

Madrid – Japan, South Korea and the United States agreed Wednesday to strengthen their security cooperation over North Korean nuclear and missile threats, according to the Japanese government, as leaders from the countries held their first such trilateral meeting since 2017.

The gathering took place as the recent change of the South Korean government is creating fresh impetus toward improving soured bilateral ties between Tokyo and Seoul. It also comes amid speculation that Pyongyang’s first nuclear test since 2017 could occur at any time.

