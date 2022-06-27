  • The summit of Mount Fuji in July 2021 | AFP-JIJI
    The summit of Mount Fuji in July 2021 | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Japan’s iconic Mount Fuji will open to hikers Friday, with climbers required to go through health checks as part of anti-coronavirus measures introduced last year.

The local governments of Yamanashi and Shizuoka prefectures, which Mount Fuji straddles, will require hikers to hand in a health check sheet and take their temperature at the fifth station. If they have a temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius or higher, or 1 degree higher than their normal temperature, they will not be allowed to climb further.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,