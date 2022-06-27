Japan’s iconic Mount Fuji will open to hikers Friday, with climbers required to go through health checks as part of anti-coronavirus measures introduced last year.
The local governments of Yamanashi and Shizuoka prefectures, which Mount Fuji straddles, will require hikers to hand in a health check sheet and take their temperature at the fifth station. If they have a temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius or higher, or 1 degree higher than their normal temperature, they will not be allowed to climb further.
