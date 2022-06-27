Halfway to the point when Hong Kong will officially be enveloped by China, Beijing is not just calling the shots politically, but in vast swaths of the city’s $344 billion economy.
From the stock exchange to brokerages, construction projects to the retail sector, Chinese state-controlled firms are increasingly dominating, taking market share away from the local tycoons and British trading houses that thrived under the final decades of U.K. rule.
