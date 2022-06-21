Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday vowed to focus on policies for next month’s Upper House election in response to surging energy and food prices exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine.
In a debate involving party leaders ahead of the July 10 House of Councilors election, Kishida said his government is not considering lowering the consumption tax rate from the current 10% or altering the ultraeasy monetary policy employed by the Bank of Japan.
