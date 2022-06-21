A survivor of the 1945 atomic bombing of Nagasaki on Monday appealed for the understanding of the inhumanity of nuclear weapons at an international conference in Vienna, ahead of the first meeting under a U.N. treaty to ban such arms.

“The atomic bomb is a weapon of inhumanity and of absolute evil, with which human beings cannot exist and which does not allow us to even live or die as human beings,” said Sueichi Kido, 82, after describing the moment the bomb fell above the city at the Conference on the Humanitarian Impact of Nuclear Weapons.