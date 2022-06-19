The cost of hosting last year’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics is now being set at ¥1.42 trillion ($10.5 billion), down ¥30 billion from the amount forecast in December, a source with knowledge of the matter has said.
The games’ organizing committee will announce the official figure following its Tuesday board meeting, with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s burden lightened by ¥20 billion following “close examination” of the costs, the source said Saturday.
