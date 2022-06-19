A surprise bestseller of the year 1970 was a book titled “Nihonjin to Yudayajin” (“The Japanese and the Jews”). It brought international fame to an author until then unknown — Isaiah Ben-Dasan.
He introduces himself: a Jew born in Kobe and therefore at home in both Judaism and the religion he called “Nihonkyo” (“Nihonism”). Japanese as he saw it was more than a nationality, more than a language, more than a culture. It was all those in one, and greater than the sum of its parts. It was a culture-religion, or religion-culture, without gods and therefore distinct from, though encompassing, ancient Shinto with its myriad gods.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.