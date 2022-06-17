Nippon Telegraph & Telephone’s data subsidiary is joining forces with Toyota Motor to develop connected cars that can collect and share data.
NTT Data will actively consider mergers and acquisitions to accelerate a push into overseas markets, Yo Honma, the networking and data subsidiary’s chief executive officer, said in an interview. Honma sees the company spending as much as ¥400 billion ($3 billion) for deals over the next four years.
