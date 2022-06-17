  • A Toyota Motor e-Palette autonomous electric vehicle at the Olympic and Paralympic Village for the Tokyo 2020 Games, in the Harumi waterfront district of Tokyo, in June 2021. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone and Toyota are looking to acquire startups working on developing connected cars. | BLOOMBERG
    A Toyota Motor e-Palette autonomous electric vehicle at the Olympic and Paralympic Village for the Tokyo 2020 Games, in the Harumi waterfront district of Tokyo, in June 2021. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone and Toyota are looking to acquire startups working on developing connected cars. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone’s data subsidiary is joining forces with Toyota Motor to develop connected cars that can collect and share data.

NTT Data will actively consider mergers and acquisitions to accelerate a push into overseas markets, Yo Honma, the networking and data subsidiary’s chief executive officer, said in an interview. Honma sees the company spending as much as ¥400 billion ($3 billion) for deals over the next four years.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , ,