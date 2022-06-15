Schoolchildren across Japan have been required to eat lunch silently during the coronavirus pandemic as part of efforts to prevent the virus from spreading. But some municipalities have started relaxing the rules.
The city of Fukuoka’s board of education notified its municipal elementary and junior high schools on Monday that students are once again allowed to talk during lunch — as long as they keep their voices low.
