Wind energy turbines being installed across Japan have been interfering with Self-Defense Forces’ radar installations used to detect missiles, prompting the Defense Ministry to call for changes in some projects, multiple sources have said.
In some instances, the ministry also called for such infrastructure not to be installed in locations already designated by the government as favorable for offshore wind power generation, the sources said Saturday.
