  • Denso Corp. may think about spinning off its chip business, chief technology officer Yoshifumi Kato has said. | BLOOMBERG
    Denso Corp. may think about spinning off its chip business, chief technology officer Yoshifumi Kato has said. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Denso Corp., one of the world’s top automotive semiconductor manufacturers and a key supplier to Toyota Motor Corp., may consider spinning off its chip business, which generates around ¥420 billion ($3.1 billion) in sales, the company’s chief technology officer said Friday.

Well known as the world’s second-biggest auto-parts-maker, Denso has also quietly built up a presence in automotive chips. Now, with semiconductor-related capital expenditures totaling around ¥160 billion over the past three years, Denso ranks as the world’s fifth-largest supplier of automotive chips by sales.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,