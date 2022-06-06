SEOUL – South Korea and the United States fired eight missiles off South Korea’s east coast early Monday morning after North Korea launched a barrage of short-range ballistic missiles the day before, according to a South Korea defense ministry official.
The action was a demonstration of “the capability and readiness to carry out a precision strike” against the source of North Korea’s missile launches or the command and support centers, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency cited the South Korean military as saying.
