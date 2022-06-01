  • Carlos Garcia holds his 1-year-old son, Elijah, at a makeshift memorial following a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, on Tuesday. It is the deadliest school shooting since the 2012 massacre in Newtown, Connecticut. | CALLAGHAN O'HARE / THE NEW YORK TIMES
WASHINGTON – The two young men accused of carrying out the massacres in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, followed a familiar path: They legally bought semi-automatic rifles right after turning 18, posted images intended to display their strength and menace — and then turned those weapons on innocent people.

As investigators and researchers determine how the tragedies unfolded, the age of the accused has emerged as a key factor in understanding how two teenagers became driven to acquire such deadly firepower and how it led them to mass shootings.

