Shanghai will let people in low-risk areas leave their housing compounds, as the city dismantles the last remaining lockdown curbs that have confined most of its 25 million residents to their homes for two months.
The city will resume taxi and ride hailing services while allowing cars onto roads in low-risk areas, the municipal government said in a statement Monday. Bus, subway and ferry services will also resume in an orderly manner from Wednesday.
